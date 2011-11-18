MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian banks raised 8.5
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday
compared with 35.8 billion rupees on Thursday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.35 percent while the one-year yield
was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Friday, compared with 17.5 billion rupees on Thursday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
STATE BANK OF MYSORE 9-May-12 9.5500 500
VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 500
CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 500
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 750
ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3500 1000
COMMERCE
INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 5250
8500
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Shamik Paul)