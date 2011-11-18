MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian banks raised 8.5 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday compared with 35.8 billion rupees on Thursday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.35 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, compared with 17.5 billion rupees on Thursday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

STATE BANK OF MYSORE 9-May-12 9.5500 500

VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 500 CENTRAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 500

ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 750

ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3500 1000

COMMERCE INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 5250

8500

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Shamik Paul)