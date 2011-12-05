MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian banks raised 18.95 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday compared with 13.35 billion rupees on Friday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year yield ended steady at 9.40 percent and 9.70 percent, respectively. CDs, which have rallied in the last few sessions on account of anticipated foreign investor interest, steadied for some introspection as the market players say more buybacks are needed to ease the liquidity decisively in the system. "Buybacks are effective in alleviating some of the excessive tensions in the money market but not enough has been done yet to show any convincing changes," a dealer with a mutual fund, said. Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25 billion on Friday. The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt repurchases worth up to 100 billion rupees each over the past two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and ensure government bond sales sail through smoothly. Traders are betting on similar buybacks through open market operations (OMOs) every week, with borrowings by banks at the central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 1 trillion rupees on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy governor said on Saturday. Rally in the 1-year CDs recently is driven by FII allocation of new limits which will trigger buying in the short end paper as it has no restrictions on the tenure. The three-month CD yields move, however, is a reflection of the 250 billion rupees maturities this week, traders said. India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government and corporate debt was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH] Foreign funds will have to utilise the corporate bond limits within 90 days of the allotment. In the secondary market, 11 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 13.95 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ UNITED BANK OFINDIA 6-Mar-12 9.3600 1500 ANDHRA BANK 6-Mar-12 9.3700 2000 INDIAN OVERSEAS 7-Mar-12 9.3500 10000 BANK ORIENTAL BANK OF 9-Mar-12 9.3800 2500 COMMERCE STATE BANK OF 6-Dec-12 9.6800 2000 HYDERABAD ORIENTAL BANK OF 7-Dec-12 9.7100 950 COMMERCE TOTAL 18950 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)