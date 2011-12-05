MUMBAI, Dec 5 Indian banks raised 18.95
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday
compared with 13.35 billion rupees on Friday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and the one-year yield ended steady at 9.40
percent and 9.70 percent, respectively.
CDs, which have rallied in the last few sessions on account
of anticipated foreign investor interest, steadied for some
introspection as the market players say more buybacks are needed
to ease the liquidity decisively in the system.
"Buybacks are effective in alleviating some of the excessive
tensions in the money market but not enough has been done yet to
show any convincing changes," a dealer with a mutual fund, said.
Banks borrowed 1 trillion rupees from the central bank's
liquidity adjustment facility on Monday, higher than 688.25
billion on Friday.
The central bank has conducted two rounds of debt
repurchases worth up to 100 billion rupees each over the past
two weeks to help ease tight cash conditions and ensure
government bond sales sail through smoothly.
Traders are betting on similar buybacks through open market
operations (OMOs) every week, with borrowings by banks at the
central bank's daily repo auctions running at a high 1 trillion
rupees on Monday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to inject
liquidity to ensure smooth functioning of the financial markets
and tide over tight conditions in the near future, a deputy
governor said on Saturday.
Rally in the 1-year CDs recently is driven by FII
allocation of new limits which will trigger buying in the short
end paper as it has no restrictions on the tenure. The
three-month CD yields move, however, is a reflection of the 250
billion rupees maturities this week, traders said.
India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government and
corporate debt was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids
were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]
Foreign funds will have to utilise the corporate bond limits
within 90 days of the allotment.
In the secondary market, 11 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Monday, compared with 13.95 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
UNITED BANK OFINDIA 6-Mar-12 9.3600 1500
ANDHRA BANK 6-Mar-12 9.3700 2000
INDIAN OVERSEAS 7-Mar-12 9.3500 10000
BANK
ORIENTAL BANK OF 9-Mar-12 9.3800 2500
COMMERCE
STATE BANK OF 6-Dec-12 9.6800 2000
HYDERABAD
ORIENTAL BANK OF 7-Dec-12 9.7100 950
COMMERCE
TOTAL 18950
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)