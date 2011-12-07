MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian banks raised 68.45 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 18.95 billion rupees on Monday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.35 percent and the one-year yield ended steady at 9.40 percent. In the secondary market, 9.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 11 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ OBC 3 MONTHS 9.3800 2500 IOB 3 MONTHS 9.3500 4000 J&K BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4200 2000 CANARA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 10000 ALLAHABAD BK 3 MONTHS 9.3900 10000 CORPORATION BK 3 MONTHS 9.3400 3500 BK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 9.3500 1500 ING VYSYA BK 3 MONTHS 9.4400 750 ANDHRA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 3000 OBC 6 MONTHS 9.6000 2000 SBBJ 6 MONTHS 9.5600 3750 INDIAN BK 6 MONTHS 9.6000 2000 OBC 1 YEAR 9.7000 3000 IOB 1 YEAR 9.7000 10000 J&K BANK 1 YEAR 9.7800 1250 ANDHRA BK 1 YEAR 9.7000 1000 OBC 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000 AXIS BK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1700 VIJAYA BK 1 YEAR 9.7250 4500 TOTAL 68450 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)