MUMBAI, Dec 7 Indian banks raised 68.45
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday
compared with 18.95 billion rupees on Monday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
fell 5 basis points to 9.35 percent and the one-year yield
ended steady at 9.40 percent.
In the secondary market, 9.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Wednesday, compared with 11 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
OBC 3 MONTHS 9.3800 2500
IOB 3 MONTHS 9.3500 4000
J&K BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4200 2000
CANARA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 10000
ALLAHABAD BK 3 MONTHS 9.3900 10000
CORPORATION BK 3 MONTHS 9.3400 3500
BK OF MAHARASHTRA 3 MONTHS 9.3500 1500
ING VYSYA BK 3 MONTHS 9.4400 750
ANDHRA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 3000
OBC 6 MONTHS 9.6000 2000
SBBJ 6 MONTHS 9.5600 3750
INDIAN BK 6 MONTHS 9.6000 2000
OBC 1 YEAR 9.7000 3000
IOB 1 YEAR 9.7000 10000
J&K BANK 1 YEAR 9.7800 1250
ANDHRA BK 1 YEAR 9.7000 1000
OBC 1 YEAR 9.6900 2000
AXIS BK 1 YEAR 9.7500 1700
VIJAYA BK 1 YEAR 9.7250 4500
TOTAL 68450
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)