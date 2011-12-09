MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian banks raised 51.25 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday compared with 50.60 billion rupees on Thursday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark fell 5 basis points to 9.35 percent and the one-year yield ended steady at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market 11.35 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, compared with 4.40 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ DENA BANK 7-Jan-12 9.4200 3000 BK OF 7-Mar-12 9.3650 2500 MAHARASHTRA VIJAYA BK 14-Mar-12 9.4100 5000 UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 11000 PNB 3 MONTHS 9.3500 6000 CANARA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 2500 ING VYSYA BK 3-Apr-12 9.7000 1250 SBBJ 8-Jun-12 9.5400 750 IOB 8-Jun-12 9.6000 10000 SBBJ 11-Jun-12 9.5600 750 ING VYSYA BK 11-Jun-12 9.7000 500 UNITED BK OF 12-Jun-12 9.6000 2000 INDIA ANDHRA BANK 14-Jun-12 9.6000 2500 VIJAYA BK 6 MONTHS 9.6200 500 AXIS BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6500 500 SB PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6500 2500 TOTAL 51250 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)