MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian banks raised 51.25
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday
compared with 50.60 billion rupees on Thursday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
fell 5 basis points to 9.35 percent and the one-year yield
ended steady at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market 11.35 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Friday, compared with 4.40 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
DENA BANK 7-Jan-12 9.4200 3000
BK OF 7-Mar-12 9.3650 2500
MAHARASHTRA
VIJAYA BK 14-Mar-12 9.4100 5000
UCO BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 11000
PNB 3 MONTHS 9.3500 6000
CANARA BK 3 MONTHS 9.3500 2500
ING VYSYA BK 3-Apr-12 9.7000 1250
SBBJ 8-Jun-12 9.5400 750
IOB 8-Jun-12 9.6000 10000
SBBJ 11-Jun-12 9.5600 750
ING VYSYA BK 11-Jun-12 9.7000 500
UNITED BK OF 12-Jun-12 9.6000 2000
INDIA
ANDHRA BANK 14-Jun-12 9.6000 2500
VIJAYA BK 6 MONTHS 9.6200 500
AXIS BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6500 500
SB PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.6500 2500
TOTAL 51250
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)