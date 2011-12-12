MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian banks raised 23.25 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday compared with 51.25 billion rupees on Friday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points to 9.40 percent and the one-year yield ended steady at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market 9.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 11.35 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Union Bank of India 9-Jan-12 9.4000 1000 Union Bank of India 16-Jan-12 9.4000 2000 Allahabad Bank 14-Mar-12 9.4000 3250 Allahabad bank 16-mar-12 9.4000 3500 Axis bank 30-Mar-12 9.5000 3250 Punjab National Bank 6-Dec-12 9.6700 3500 Oriental Bank of 13-Dec-12 9.7000 4550 Commerce State Bank of 13-Dec-12 9.6500 2200 Patiala TOTAL 23250 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)