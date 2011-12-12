MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian banks raised 23.25
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday
compared with 51.25 billion rupees on Friday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose 5 basis points to 9.40 percent and the one-year yield
ended steady at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market 9.75 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Monday, compared with 11.35 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Union Bank of India 9-Jan-12 9.4000 1000
Union Bank of India 16-Jan-12 9.4000 2000
Allahabad Bank 14-Mar-12 9.4000 3250
Allahabad bank 16-mar-12 9.4000 3500
Axis bank 30-Mar-12 9.5000 3250
Punjab National Bank 6-Dec-12 9.6700 3500
Oriental Bank of 13-Dec-12 9.7000 4550
Commerce
State Bank of 13-Dec-12 9.6500 2200
Patiala
TOTAL 23250
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)