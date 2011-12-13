MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian banks raised 53.6 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday compared with 23.25 billion rupees on Monday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.40 percent and the one-year yield too was unchanged at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 9.75 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.3600 5000 PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.3500 4000 BANK AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4500 4000 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 3000 UCO BK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 16000 CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3950 10000 INDIA ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6300 1250 CANARA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.5900 3500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 29-May-12 9.6000 1000 COMMERCE ORIENTAL BANK OF 14-Dec-12 9.6800 3500 COMMERCE STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6500 1000 PATIALA STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6300 850 HYDERABAD SOUTH INDIAN BANK 1 YEAR 9.9000 500 TOTAL 53600 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)