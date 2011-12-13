MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian banks raised 53.6
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday
compared with 23.25 billion rupees on Monday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.40 percent and the one-year yield
too was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market 3.75 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Tuesday, compared with 9.75 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.3600 5000
PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.3500 4000
BANK
AXIS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4500 4000
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 3000
UCO BK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 16000
CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3950 10000
INDIA
ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6300 1250
CANARA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.5900 3500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 29-May-12 9.6000 1000
COMMERCE
ORIENTAL BANK OF 14-Dec-12 9.6800 3500
COMMERCE
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6500 1000
PATIALA
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6300 850
HYDERABAD
SOUTH INDIAN BANK 1 YEAR 9.9000 500
TOTAL 53600
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)