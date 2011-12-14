MUMBAI, Dec 14 Indian banks raised 38 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 53.6 billion rupees on Tuesday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.40 percent and the one-year yield too was unchanged at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market 12.4 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 3.75 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ UNION BANK OF INDIA 19-Mar-12 9.4050 3000 VIJAYA BANK 19-Mar-12 9.4300 8000 ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 2500 PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.3800 3000 BANK CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 7500 ANDHRA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6350 1250 DENA BANK 11-Jun-12 9.6700 3250 UNION BANK OF INDIA 15-Jun-12 9.6600 2250 AXIS BANK 29-Jun-12 9.7400 2250 CANARA BANK 1 YEAR 9.6500 5000 TOTAL 38000 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Harish Nambiar)