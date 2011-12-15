MUMBAI, Dec 15 Indian banks raised 12.6 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday, sharply lower from 38 billion rupees on Wednesday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose 5 basis points on the day to 9.45 percent, while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market 10.8 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Thursday, lower from 12.4 billion rupees the previous day. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ORIENTAL BANK OF 17-Dec-12 9.6600 2000 COMMERCE PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.6500 3000 CENTRAL BANK OF 17-Dec-12 9.6800 2750 INDIA CENTRAL BANK OF 17-Dec-12 9.7000 1000 INDIA CENTRAL BANK OF 18-Dec-12 9.7000 3850 INDIA TOTAL 12600 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak)