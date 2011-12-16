MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian banks raised 46.7 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday, sharply higher than 12.6 billion rupees that they raised in the previous day. The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark eased 5 basis points on the day to 9.40 percent, while the one-year yield remained unchanged at 9.70 percent. In the secondary market, 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, sharply down from 10.8 billion rupees traded in the previous day. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 3000 BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4000 10000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 8000 CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 10000 CANARA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.5900 3000 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.6300 1500 STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6500 3000 PATIALA ORIENTAL BANK OF 15-Jun-12 9.6000 2750 COMMERCE ORIENTAL BANK OF 18-Dec-12 9.6500 1000 COMMERCE INDIA OVERSEAS BANK 18-Dec-12 9.6500 4450 TOTAL 46700 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)