MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian banks raised 46.7
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday,
sharply higher than 12.6 billion rupees that they raised in the
previous day.
The yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
eased 5 basis points on the day to 9.40 percent,
while the one-year yield remained unchanged at
9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 3.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Friday, sharply down from 10.8 billion rupees traded
in the previous day.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance
on Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 3000
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4000 10000
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 8000
CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 10000
CANARA BANK 6 MONTHS 9.5900 3000
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.6300 1500
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.6500 3000
PATIALA
ORIENTAL BANK OF 15-Jun-12 9.6000 2750
COMMERCE
ORIENTAL BANK OF 18-Dec-12 9.6500 1000
COMMERCE
INDIA OVERSEAS BANK 18-Dec-12 9.6500 4450
TOTAL 46700
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)