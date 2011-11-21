MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian banks raised 36.35
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday
compared with 8.5 billion rupees on Friday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
rose to 9.40 percent from 9.35 percent on Friday while the
one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.
In the secondary market, 4.7 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Monday, compared with 3.25 billion rupees on Friday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
PUNJAB & SINDH 2-Mar-12 9.4400 6500
BANK
AXIS BANK 9-Apr-12 9.6500 1000
JAMMU & KASHMIR 9-Apr-12 9.6500 500
BANK
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3900 4600
CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5250
INDIA
ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 5000
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 6500
JAMMU & KASHMIR 3 MONTHS 9.4500 2000
BANK
STATE BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3500 2000
BIKANER AND JAIPUR
STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7000 2250
PATIALA
AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.8000 750
TOTAL 36350
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak)