MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian banks raised 36.35 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday compared with 8.5 billion rupees on Friday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark rose to 9.40 percent from 9.35 percent on Friday while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.70 percent.

In the secondary market, 4.7 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 3.25 billion rupees on Friday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday:

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

PUNJAB & SINDH 2-Mar-12 9.4400 6500

BANK

AXIS BANK 9-Apr-12 9.6500 1000

JAMMU & KASHMIR 9-Apr-12 9.6500 500

BANK

ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3900 4600

CENTRAL BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5250

INDIA

ANDHRA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3800 5000

CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.3700 6500

JAMMU & KASHMIR 3 MONTHS 9.4500 2000

BANK

STATE BANK OF 3 MONTHS 9.3500 2000 BIKANER AND JAIPUR

STATE BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7000 2250 PATIALA

AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.8000 750

TOTAL 36350

