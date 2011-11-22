MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian banks raised 8.85 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday compared with 36.35 billion rupees on Monday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.40 percent while the one-year yield inched up 5 basis points to 9.75 percent.

In the secondary market, 6.45 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 4.7 billion rupees on Monday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday:

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

CANARA BANK JAN 9.3500 1000

VIJAYA BANK 21-Feb-12 9.4500 1150 PUNJAB AND SIND BANK 21-Feb-12 9.4200 1250

ANDHRA BANK 24-Feb-12 9.4000 1500 PUNJAB AND SIND BANK 9-Apr-12 9.6500 250

UNION BANK 20-Nov-12 9.7000 750

AXIS BANK 22-Nov-12 9.7800 400 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 26-Nov-12 9.7000 550

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.7000 1500

JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK 1 YEAR 9.8000 500

TOTAL 8850

