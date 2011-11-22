MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian banks raised 8.85
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday
compared with 36.35 billion rupees on Monday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.40 percent while the one-year yield
inched up 5 basis points to 9.75 percent.
In the secondary market, 6.45 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Tuesday, compared with 4.7 billion rupees on Monday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
CANARA BANK JAN 9.3500 1000
VIJAYA BANK 21-Feb-12 9.4500 1150
PUNJAB AND SIND BANK 21-Feb-12 9.4200 1250
ANDHRA BANK 24-Feb-12 9.4000 1500
PUNJAB AND SIND BANK 9-Apr-12 9.6500 250
UNION BANK 20-Nov-12 9.7000 750
AXIS BANK 22-Nov-12 9.7800 400
STATE BANK OF PATIALA 26-Nov-12 9.7000 550
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.7000 1500
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK 1 YEAR 9.8000 500
TOTAL 8850
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double
click on one of the following:
Indian bond issuances
Asia debt news
India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:
Spreads over Indian federal bonds
Indian secondary corporate bond deals
Secondary market Indian CP Prices
India Certificates of Deposit page
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)