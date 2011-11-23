Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian banks raised 40.6 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 8.85 billion rupees at the previous close.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark inched up 5 basis points to 9.45 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.75 percent.
"Tight liquidity has pushed up the short term rate," a senior trader from a mutual fund said.
"More borrowing by oil companies and tighter dollar liquidity is also shifting some credit demand to the local market."
In the secondary market, 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 6.45 billion rupees on Tuesday.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4800 10000
ING VYSYA 3 MONTHS 9.6000 3350
BANK
CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4700 3000
BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4600 2000
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4600 10000
PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.4500 5000
BANK
ANDHRA BANK 'MAR-12 9.5300 2000
STATE BANK MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.7400 2250
INDIAN BANK 1 YEAR 9.7600 2000
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7500 1000 COMMERCE
TOTAL 40600
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
