MUMBAI, Nov 23 Indian banks raised 40.6 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 8.85 billion rupees at the previous close.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark inched up 5 basis points to 9.45 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.75 percent.

"Tight liquidity has pushed up the short term rate," a senior trader from a mutual fund said.

"More borrowing by oil companies and tighter dollar liquidity is also shifting some credit demand to the local market."

In the secondary market, 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 6.45 billion rupees on Tuesday.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

INDIAN OVERSEAS BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4800 10000

ING VYSYA 3 MONTHS 9.6000 3350

BANK

CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4700 3000

BANK OF INDIA 3 MONTHS 9.4600 2000

CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4600 10000

PUNJAB NATIONAL 3 MONTHS 9.4500 5000

BANK

ANDHRA BANK 'MAR-12 9.5300 2000

STATE BANK MYSORE 1 YEAR 9.7400 2250

INDIAN BANK 1 YEAR 9.7600 2000

ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7500 1000 COMMERCE

TOTAL 40600

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)