MUMBAI, Nov 24 Indian banks raised 24.2
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday
compared with 40.6 billion rupees at the previous close.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
inched up 5 basis points to 9.50 percent while the one-year
yield was unchanged at 9.75 percent.
"Liquidity strain in the banking system remains high with
repo borrowing staying above 1 trillion rupees which is pushing
the near term CD rates," a senior trader from a foreign bank
said.
After market hours on Thursday, the central bank said that
it bought 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under open market
operations in a bid to ease liquidity in the banking system.
Traders expect more buyback of bonds by the government as a
measure to ease liquidity.
"There should be more OMOs as liquidity deficit is much
beyond RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) comfort zone of 1 percent
NDTL, which amounts to approximately 600 bln rupees," said a
trader with a foreign bank.
In the secondary market, 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Thursday, the same as on the previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Thursday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
KARUR VYASA 3 MONTHS 9.6500 5250
BANK
ANDHRA 3 MONTHS 9.4900 1000
BANK
ANDHRA 3 MONTHS 9.5000 2000
BANK
SOUTH INDIAN 3 MONTHS 9.6500 500
BANK
BANK OF INDIA 6 MONTHS 9.6500 1500
INDIAN BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6500 3000
STATE BANK MYSORE 24-May-12 9.6500 1500
STATE BANK MYSORE 26-Nov-12 9.7400 2250
PUNJAB NATIONAL 1 YEAR 9.7500 1700
BANK
UNION BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 3300
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7700 1000
VIJAYA 1 YEAR 9.7900 1200
BANK
TOTAL 24200
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)