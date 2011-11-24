MUMBAI, Nov 24 Indian banks raised 24.2 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Thursday compared with 40.6 billion rupees at the previous close.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark inched up 5 basis points to 9.50 percent while the one-year yield was unchanged at 9.75 percent.

"Liquidity strain in the banking system remains high with repo borrowing staying above 1 trillion rupees which is pushing the near term CD rates," a senior trader from a foreign bank said.

After market hours on Thursday, the central bank said that it bought 94.35 billion rupees of bonds under open market operations in a bid to ease liquidity in the banking system.

Traders expect more buyback of bonds by the government as a measure to ease liquidity.

"There should be more OMOs as liquidity deficit is much beyond RBI's (Reserve Bank of India) comfort zone of 1 percent NDTL, which amounts to approximately 600 bln rupees," said a trader with a foreign bank.

In the secondary market, 4.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Thursday, the same as on the previous close.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Thursday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

KARUR VYASA 3 MONTHS 9.6500 5250

BANK

ANDHRA 3 MONTHS 9.4900 1000

BANK

ANDHRA 3 MONTHS 9.5000 2000

BANK

SOUTH INDIAN 3 MONTHS 9.6500 500

BANK

BANK OF INDIA 6 MONTHS 9.6500 1500

INDIAN BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6500 3000

STATE BANK MYSORE 24-May-12 9.6500 1500

STATE BANK MYSORE 26-Nov-12 9.7400 2250

PUNJAB NATIONAL 1 YEAR 9.7500 1700 BANK

UNION BANK 1 YEAR 9.7500 3300

ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7700 1000

VIJAYA 1 YEAR 9.7900 1200

BANK

TOTAL 24200

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)