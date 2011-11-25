MUMBAI, Nov 25 Indian banks raised 29.75 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday compared with 24.2 billion rupees on Thursday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark and the one-year yield were flat at 9.50 percent and 9.75 percent, respectively.

In the secondary market, 5.25 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, compared with 4.25 billion rupees at the previous close.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ING VYSYA 3 MONTHS 9.6500 5000

BANK

INDUSIND BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6800 2000

CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4800 9000

VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5700 10000

CORPORATION BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7000 2000

ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7800 1750

TOTAL 29750

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

