MUMBAI, Nov 25 Indian banks raised 29.75
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday
compared with 24.2 billion rupees on Thursday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
and the one-year yield were flat at 9.50 percent
and 9.75 percent, respectively.
In the secondary market, 5.25 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Friday, compared with 4.25 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ING VYSYA 3 MONTHS 9.6500 5000
BANK
INDUSIND BANK 3 MONTHS 9.6800 2000
CORPORATION BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4800 9000
VIJAYA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.5700 10000
CORPORATION BANK 6 MONTHS 9.7000 2000
ANDHRA BANK 1 YEAR 9.7800 1750
TOTAL 29750
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)