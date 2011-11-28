MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian banks raised 42.50 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday compared with 29.75 billion rupees on Friday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was steady at 9.50 percent and the one-year yield was up 5 basis points at 9.80 percent.

In the secondary market, 6 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Monday, compared with 5.25 billion rupees at the previous close.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Monday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MTHS 9.4900 1500 COMMERCE

ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MTHS 9.5000 6500

COMMERCE PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MTHS 9.5000 15000

CANARA BANK 3 MTHS 9.5000 10000

ALLAHABAD 3 MTHS 9.5100 4250

BANK FEDERAL BANK 3 MTHS 9.5700 1500 ANDHRA BANK 6 MTHS 9.7300 500

ANDHRA BANK 6 MTHS 9.7400 2500

ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7700 750

COMMERCE

TOTAL 42500

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

