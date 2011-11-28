MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian banks raised 42.50
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Monday
compared with 29.75 billion rupees on Friday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was steady at 9.50 percent and the one-year yield
was up 5 basis points at 9.80 percent.
In the secondary market, 6 billion rupees of CDs were traded
on Monday, compared with 5.25 billion rupees at the previous
close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Monday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MTHS 9.4900 1500
COMMERCE
ORIENTAL BANK OF 3 MTHS 9.5000 6500
COMMERCE
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 3 MTHS 9.5000 15000
CANARA BANK 3 MTHS 9.5000 10000
ALLAHABAD 3 MTHS 9.5100 4250
BANK
FEDERAL BANK 3 MTHS 9.5700 1500
ANDHRA BANK 6 MTHS 9.7300 500
ANDHRA BANK 6 MTHS 9.7400 2500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7700 750
COMMERCE
TOTAL 42500
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)