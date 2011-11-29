England crumble to 211 all out against Pakistan
MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian banks raised 54.60 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday compared with 42.50 billion rupees on Monday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was down 5 basis points at 9.45 percent and the one-year yield was steady at 9.80 percent.
In the secondary market, 4.65 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 6 billion rupees at the previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK OF INDIA 27-Feb-12 9.4700 2500
PUNJAB & SIND BANK 27-Feb-12 9.5100 1250
SOUTH INDIAN BANK 1-Mar-12 9.6500 1500
PUNJAB & SIND BANK 1-Mar-12 9.5100 9250
CORPORATION BANK 1-Mar-12 9.4500 2500
INDIAN BANK 1-Mar-12 9.4500 5000
CENTRAL BANK OF 2-Mar-12 9.5000 15000
INDIA JAMMU & KASHMIR 2-Mar-12 9.5500 4000
BANK ORIENTAL BANK OF 2-Mar-12 9.4800 5000 COMMERCE
PUNJAB NATIONAL 5-Mar-12 9.4500 2500 BANK
ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 4000
UNION BANK 29-Nov-12 9.7500 350
STATE BANK OF 29-Nov-12 9.7300 1000 BIKANER AND JAIPUR
STATE BANK OF 30-Nov-12 9.7400 750
PATIALA
TOTAL 54600
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
CARDIFF, June 14 England struggled on a slow pitch against a disciplined Pakistan attack to limp to a paltry total of 211 all out in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.