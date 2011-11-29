MUMBAI, Nov 29 Indian banks raised 54.60 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Tuesday compared with 42.50 billion rupees on Monday.

Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was down 5 basis points at 9.45 percent and the one-year yield was steady at 9.80 percent.

In the secondary market, 4.65 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Tuesday, compared with 6 billion rupees at the previous close.

Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Tuesday:

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED

(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BANK OF INDIA 27-Feb-12 9.4700 2500

PUNJAB & SIND BANK 27-Feb-12 9.5100 1250

SOUTH INDIAN BANK 1-Mar-12 9.6500 1500

PUNJAB & SIND BANK 1-Mar-12 9.5100 9250

CORPORATION BANK 1-Mar-12 9.4500 2500

INDIAN BANK 1-Mar-12 9.4500 5000

CENTRAL BANK OF 2-Mar-12 9.5000 15000

INDIA JAMMU & KASHMIR 2-Mar-12 9.5500 4000

BANK ORIENTAL BANK OF 2-Mar-12 9.4800 5000 COMMERCE

PUNJAB NATIONAL 5-Mar-12 9.4500 2500 BANK

ALLAHABAD BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4900 4000

UNION BANK 29-Nov-12 9.7500 350

STATE BANK OF 29-Nov-12 9.7300 1000 BIKANER AND JAIPUR

STATE BANK OF 30-Nov-12 9.7400 750

PATIALA

TOTAL 54600

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

