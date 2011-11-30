MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian banks raised 29.49
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday
compared with 54.60 billion rupees on Tuesday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
was up 5 basis points at 9.50 percent and the one-year yield
was steady at 9.80 percent.
In the secondary market, 9.65 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Wednesday, compared with 4.65 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Wednesday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
VIJAYA BANK 2-Mar-12 9.5300 1250
STATE BANK OF BIKANER 2-Mar-12 9.4400 2000
AND JAIPUR
CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4700 5000
STATE BANK OF MYSORE 28-May-12 9.6600 2000
SOUTH INDIAN BANK 28-May-12 9.6500 2500
UNION BANK OF INDIA 30-May-12 9.6600 1500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 30-Nov-12 9.7900 5000
COMMERCE
UNION BANK OF INDIA 3-Dec-12 9.7700 750
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.7900 6350
STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.7400 1000
AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.8200 1240
JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK 1 YEAR 9.8300 900
Total 29490
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)