MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian banks raised 29.49 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Wednesday compared with 54.60 billion rupees on Tuesday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark was up 5 basis points at 9.50 percent and the one-year yield was steady at 9.80 percent. In the secondary market, 9.65 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Wednesday, compared with 4.65 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Wednesday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ VIJAYA BANK 2-Mar-12 9.5300 1250 STATE BANK OF BIKANER 2-Mar-12 9.4400 2000 AND JAIPUR CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4700 5000 STATE BANK OF MYSORE 28-May-12 9.6600 2000 SOUTH INDIAN BANK 28-May-12 9.6500 2500 UNION BANK OF INDIA 30-May-12 9.6600 1500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 30-Nov-12 9.7900 5000 COMMERCE UNION BANK OF INDIA 3-Dec-12 9.7700 750 PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK 1 YEAR 9.7900 6350 STATE BANK OF PATIALA 1 YEAR 9.7400 1000 AXIS BANK 1 YEAR 9.8200 1240 JAMMU & KASHMIR BANK 1 YEAR 9.8300 900 Total 29490 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)