MUMBAI, Dec 2 Indian banks raised 13.35 billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday compared with 61.75 billion rupees on Thursday. Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark ended steady at 9.40 percent and the one-year yield down 5 basis points at 9.70 percent. "Rally in the one year CDs is because of foreign investor allocation of additional limits," a senior trader with a foreign bank said. India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government and corporate debt was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH] "Within 90 days foreign investors have to exhaust the additional limit (for corporate debt). So there will be heavy demand for shorter term instruments, including near-term papers," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank. The three month CDs fell 10 basis points on Thursday and are stayed put at those levels on Friday. "Three-month CD yields move is a reflection on the maturities next week," the dealer with the mutual fund said. About 25000 crore rupees worth CDs come for maturity in the next week, traders said. In the secondary market, 13.95 billion rupees of CDs were traded on Friday, compared with 3.9 billion rupees at the previous close. Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on Friday: <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED (PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES) ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5000 CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5000 INDIAN BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6300 500 ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7300 2850 COMMERCE TOTAL 13350 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)