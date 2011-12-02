MUMBAI, Dec 2 Indian banks raised 13.35
billion rupees via certificates of deposit (CDs) on Friday
compared with 61.75 billion rupees on Thursday.
Yield on the three-month Reuters CD benchmark
ended steady at 9.40 percent and the one-year yield
down 5 basis points at 9.70 percent.
"Rally in the one year CDs is because of foreign investor
allocation of additional limits," a senior trader with a foreign
bank said.
India's auction of an enhanced $10 billion debt limit for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in government and
corporate debt was oversubscribed and $14 billion worth bids
were received on Wednesday. [ID: nL4E7N10HH]
"Within 90 days foreign investors have to exhaust the
additional limit (for corporate debt). So there will be heavy
demand for shorter term instruments, including near-term
papers," said a senior dealer with a foreign bank.
The three month CDs fell 10 basis points on Thursday and
are stayed put at those levels on Friday.
"Three-month CD yields move is a reflection on the
maturities next week," the dealer with the mutual fund said.
About 25000 crore rupees worth CDs come for maturity in the
next week, traders said.
In the secondary market, 13.95 billion rupees of CDs were
traded on Friday, compared with 3.9 billion rupees at the
previous close.
Following is a table of primary market CD issuance on
Friday:
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
BANK MATURITY YIELD AMOUNT RAISED
(PCT) (IN MLN RUPEES)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INDIAN BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5000
CANARA BANK 3 MONTHS 9.4000 5000
INDIAN BANK 6 MONTHS 9.6300 500
ORIENTAL BANK OF 1 YEAR 9.7300 2850
COMMERCE
TOTAL 13350
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)