HONG KONG, Dec 1 (IFR) - Investors in Indian bonds will have to wait several weeks before the first credit default swaps are transacted, participants said a day after the central bank issued rules on capital adequacy, exposure norms and provisioning for these instruments.

The Reserve Bank of India said on its web site banks can now execute single name CDS trades on corporate bonds both as market-makers as well as users.

But pending formalities like getting board approvals and signing counterparty agreements will mean the first deal is likely only in January.

"Anyone who wants to trade has to go to their board to get approvals. I expect them to take it to their boards in December or January once FIMMDA has to come out with the margining requirements," said a head trader at a European bank referring to the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India.

"The margining process which FIMMDA is setting up is expected within 15 days and thereafter people will go to boards for final approvals."

The RBI has allowed banks to hedge their banking and trading books using CDS, signaling that the necessary infrastructure was finally in place for the delayed launch of these instruments in Asia's fourth biggest bond market.

India has twice attempted to launch CDS but plans have been delayed due to poor infrastructure related to monitoring, reporting and valuation, regulatory issues and weak bankruptcy laws. The launch of a CDS market is seen as a crucial move for creating a proper credit pricing framework.

Traders expect the initial contracts to be written on debt from top issuers such as REC, PFC, HDFC, IDFC and from the Reliance, Tata and Birla groups of companies.

The availability of CDS protection is seen boosting the volume of medium to low investment-grade corporate bonds. Outstanding Indian corporate debt is estimated at 8.9 trillion rupees.

(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Archana Narayanan)