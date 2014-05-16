LONDON May 16 The cost of insuring State Bank
of India's debt, used as a proxy for Indian sovereign debt, fell
to 11-month lows on Friday following a decisive election win for
India's pro-business BJP party.
The party was headed for a majority in parliament, giving
leader Narendra Modi the most decisive mandate for any leader
since the 1984 assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi
propelled her son to office.
State Bank of India's 5-year credit default swaps fell 13
basis points from Thursday's close to 206 bps, the lowest since
June 2013, according to data from Markit.
