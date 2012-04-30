A labourer pulls a sack of cement along the floor after unloading it from a freight train at a railway station in Mumbai July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - CLSA says cement prices have started to weaken across India, with dealers expecting more falls ahead, according to its India Reality Research survey. Cement prices have fallen by an average of 2 percent per bag since April 15, with dealers citing rising inventories, while demand is being hit by "sluggish" construction activity.

ACC (ACC.NS) has risen 6 percent in 2012, Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS) is down 4 percent, while Ultratech Cement (ULTC.NS) is up 21 percent on a year-to-date basis, compared to 12.2 percent rise in Nifty.

The outlook for the sector is mixed, with demand expected to rise 7-8 percent as construction picks up on the back of falling interest rates but rising costs could force companies to increase prices.