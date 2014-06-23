June 23 The Reserve Bank of India:

India to sell 150 bln rupees of bonds on June 27 - Cbank India to sell 30 bln rupees of 8.27 pct 2020 bonds, 70 bln rupees of 8.83 pct 2023 bonds - Cbank India to sell 20 bln rupees of 8.32 pct 2032 bonds, 30 bln rupees of 8.30 pct 2042 bonds - Cbank (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)