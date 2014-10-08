Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India is not considering further opening up the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route, Deputy Governor H.R. Khan told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on Wednesday.
Last month, the central bank had allowed foreign lenders to issue rupee-denominated loans to Indian companies overseas.
Khan also reiterated the RBI is working on allowing settlements of government bonds in the Euroclear system, the world's biggest securities settlement system.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.