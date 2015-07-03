US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
July 3 India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.22 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.19 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction India cbank: allots 400.02 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 564.80 bln rupees India cbank: makes partial allotment of 78.77 pct at cut-off rate at 4 day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text: (bit.ly/1dBCQdR) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)