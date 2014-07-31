BRIEF-Maral Overseas March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 33.7 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
MUMBAI, July 31 India's central bank said on Thursday it had appointed former Bank of Baroda Chairman S.S. Mundra as a deputy governor for a term of three years.
Mundra will look after departments including banking supervision, currency management, and financial stability, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.
This portfolio was previously handled by former deputy governor K.C. Chakrabarty, who had resigned in April.
With the appointment of Mundra, the RBI now has four deputy governors.
State-run Bank of Baroda had earlier said Mundra had stepped down as chairman and managing director effective as of Thursday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* March quarter net profit 46 million rupees versus 96 million rupees year ago