* RBI accepts 54 bids for 39.94 billion rupees out of 123 bids for 95.07 billion rupees received at 2020 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 32.34 percent on two bids at 2020 bond auction

* RBI accepts 36 bids for 69.79 billion rupees out of 183 bids for 197.13 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 68.38 percent on two bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 63 bids for 29.77 billion rupees out of 111 bids for 68.31 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 84.58 percent on two bids at 2032 bond auction

* RBI accepts 28 bids for 19.96 billion rupees out of 100 bids for 52.16 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 74.31 percent on 1 bid at 2042 bond auction