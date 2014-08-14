India cbank accepts 104 bids for 39.94 billion rupees out of 173 bids for 92.30 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 8 percent on 1 bid at 2024 bond auction

* India cbank accepts 8 bids for 19.96 billion rupees out of 85 bids for 55.82 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale

* India cbank accepts 4 bids for 20 billion rupees out of 129 bids for 74.11 billion rupees received at 2043 bond sale

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 91.21 percent on 2 bids at 2032 bond auction

* India cbank makes partial allotment of 99.96 percent on 1 bid at 2043 bond auction