US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India to sell 140 billion rupees of bonds on Aug 1 * India to sell 90 billion rupees of 8.40 percent 2024 bonds, 30 billion rupees of 8.27 percent 2020 bonds * India to sell 20 billion rupees of 9.23 percent 2043 bonds
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss