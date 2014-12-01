MUMBAI, Dec 1
* RBI: Cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bond 99.91 rupees
at open market sale of bonds
* Cut-off yield for 8.07 percent 2017 bond 8.1094 percent at
open market sale of bonds
* India cbank: sold 123.41 billion rupees via omo against120
billion rupees notified
* Cut-off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond 98.34 rupees,
yield 8.1829 percent
* Cut-off price for 8.08 percent 2022 bond 99.40 rupees,
yield 8.1837 percent
* Cut-off price for 8.26 percent 2027 bond 100.49 rupees,
yield 8.1947 percent
* India cbank: gets bids worth 278.16 billion rupees at omo
bond sale
