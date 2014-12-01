MUMBAI, Dec 1 * RBI: Cut-off price for 8.07 percent 2017 bond 99.91 rupees at open market sale of bonds * Cut-off yield for 8.07 percent 2017 bond 8.1094 percent at open market sale of bonds * India cbank: sold 123.41 billion rupees via omo against120 billion rupees notified * Cut-off price for 7.80 percent 2020 bond 98.34 rupees, yield 8.1829 percent * Cut-off price for 8.08 percent 2022 bond 99.40 rupees, yield 8.1837 percent * Cut-off price for 8.26 percent 2027 bond 100.49 rupees, yield 8.1947 percent * India cbank: gets bids worth 278.16 billion rupees at omo bond sale * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: