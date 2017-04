MUMBAI, Aug 8 * RBI accepts 95 bids for 69.84 billion rupees out of 255 bids for 174.30 billion rupees received at 2028 bond sale * Makes partial allotment of 87.29 percent on 9 bids at 2028 bond auction * Accepts 6 bids for 19.92 billion rupees out of 133 bids for 52.94 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale * Makes partial allotment of 97.86 percent on one bid at 2030 bond auction * Accepts 22 bids for 29.98 billion rupees out of 108 bids for 85.39 billion rupees received at 2042 bond sale * Makes partial allotment of 47.8 percent on one bid at 2042 bond auction * For more details on auction, see: (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)