MUMBAI, Sept 3 The Reserve Bank of India will discontinue its second fixed-rate repo auction on reporting Fridays from Sept. 5 following its revised liquidity management framework, it said on Wednesday.

On Aug. 22, the RBI had said it would conduct more frequent term repos, overnight variable-rate repo and reverse repo auctions among several other measures under its revised liquidity management plan starting Sept. 5. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)