MUMBAI Jan 15 India's central bank deputy
governor S.S. Mundra urged audit committees at domestic lenders
to better monitor potential risks, including in loan assessments
and in asset quality, to help improve the health of the banking
system.
Mundra added recent inspections by the central bank had
found recurrences of certain violations such as those related to
"know your customer" rules as well as discrepancies between
assets held and provisioning. He did not provide specific
details.
The official also urged the committees to pre-emptively
address potential risks rather having to fix "the number of
deficiencies identified by the supervisor."
The comments, in a speech to ICICI Bank Ltd
officials on Tuesday uploaded by the Reserve Bank of India, come
as the central bank pushes to clean up lenders in a bid to
revive lending in a sector still saddled with a pile of
non-performing loans.
"Even in the matters of compliance, some ACBs (audit
committee of boards) are found lacking in proper monitoring,"
Mundra said in his speech.
"I urge the ACBs to ask uncomfortable questions," he added.
"RBI's dependence on auditors is only going to increase and a
very competent ACB will provide a great deal of supervisory
comfort to us."
The central bank had previously been urging banks to set up
early warning systems to detect bad loans, frauds and to be
mindful of the inter-connected nature of the financial system.
As of the end of September, stressed assets, meaning loans
which are recoverable despite being overdue, reached 10.7
percent of total bank assets.
($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)