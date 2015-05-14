(Updates with details, background, quotes)
By Suvashree Choudhury
BENAULIM, India May 14 The Indian banking
system may not yet have seen the peak in bad loans, the Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday, adding
the central bank was working with lenders to recognise and
resolve these non-performing assets.
The ratio of bad loans at Indian banks has doubled over the
past three years on the back of an economic slowdown - a worry
for a country that is hoping to spur a revival in credit to key
sectors such as infrastructure.
That has prevented banks from lending more, despite two
interest rate cuts by the RBI this year totalling half a
percentage point.
Banks that have so far released quarterly results for the
January-March quarter have reported a mixed trend in bad loans.
"Some banks have managed to start bringing down their bad
loan positions, others they are still increasing," Rajan said,
when asked at a news conference whether the banking system had
seen the worst in terms of non-performing assets.
"I think I would feel more confident when there is a more
uniform series of results across the banks. That is not to say
we haven't crossed that point. It is just that I don't think we
can be certain," he added.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender
is due to report earnings next week.
Rajan was addressing reporters after the central bank's
board meeting in the western state of Goa.
The governor has publicly expressed frustration at how
slowly banks are passing on rate cuts to benefit the broader
economy.
Rajan also said that the RBI was not against the idea of an
independent public debt management agency (PDMA) and that there
was no difference of opinion between the central bank and the
government on the issue.
The comments come after the finance ministry this month
dropped plans to set up an independent PDMA for now, saying it
would conduct more consultations on the subject with the RBI.
The RBI currently manages the government's debt.
"I think we have said repeatedly we are not against idea of
PDMA, which is suitably independent of all influences," Rajan
said. "We will be in constant dialogue to see how we can make it
function effectively."
(Writing by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by
Rafael Nam and Alex Richardson)