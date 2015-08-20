Aug 20 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,608.7100 15/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,608.7100 14/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,636.4500 13/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,615.9100 12/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,612.6400 11/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,623.0000 10/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,643.2600 08/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,684.2300 07/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,618.3200 06/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,614.3100 05/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,599.4300 04/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,656.1800 03/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,697.2800 01/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,657.3800 31/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,638.6000 30/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,616.6700 29/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,616.6400 28/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,605.3100 27/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,725.1100 25/07 3,606.8600 07/08 3,692.8700 24/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,599.0300 23/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,604.5200 22/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,636.9300 21/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,608.4400 20/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,622.5400 18/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,625.9300 17/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,614.1300 16/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,590.3000 15/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,577.7900 14/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,586.6400 13/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,656.4700 11/07 3,581.9200 24/07 3,630.5700 10/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,603.6000 09/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,564.4200 08/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,561.7200 07/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,541.3100 06/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,591.3900 04/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,603.3400 03/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,659.6100 02/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,591.0100 01/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,711.9400 30/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,608.9300 29/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,661.6200 27/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,652.2700 26/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,606.2800 25/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,601.3800 24/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,619.3800 23/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,572.1500 22/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,615.9800 20/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,678.1400 19/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,577.4600 18/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,595.6700 17/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,610.8000 16/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,611.7400 15/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,691.5800 13/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,616.9300 12/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,577.2200 11/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,606.8400 10/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,607.2100 09/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,536.9000 08/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,538.6500 06/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,552.8900 05/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06 * Source text: (bit.ly/1J5ErUR) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)