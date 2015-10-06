US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Oct 6 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,867.2600 01/10 3,682.4600 02/10 3,779.3200 30/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,862.7400 29/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,712.9400 28/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,742.5900 26/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,742.5900 25/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,804.0700 24/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,655.2000 23/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,647.3700 22/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,728.0400 21/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,726.6900 19/09 3,682.4600 02/10 3,800.0400 18/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,781.1900 17/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,812.1400 16/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,647.8200 15/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,608.2100 12/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,608.2100 11/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,754.3600 10/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,697.3600 09/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,626.7600 08/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,661.7300 07/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,655.7500 05/09 3,646.7600 18/09 3,671.4000 04/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,660.3300 03/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,664.8400 02/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,692.3300 01/09 3,640.7500 04/09 3,626.3600 31/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,671.3400 29/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,677.2600 28/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,683.3700 27/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,637.5000 26/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,700.0000 25/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,748.0600 24/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,698.5500 22/08 3,640.7500 04/09 3,689.0700 21/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,697.5300 20/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,671.6200 19/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,729.1200 18/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,802.7700 17/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,608.7100 15/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,608.7100 14/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,636.4500 13/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,615.9100 12/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,612.6400 11/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,623.0000 10/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,643.2600 08/08 3,614.1900 21/08 3,684.2300 07/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,618.3200 06/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,614.3100 05/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,599.4300 04/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,656.1800 03/08 3,606.8600 07/08 3,697.2800 01/08 3,606.8600 07/08 * Source text: (bit.ly/1WJuQJE) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)