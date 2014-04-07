April 7 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)

4,070.9300 31/03 3,172.0800 04/04

4,038.7200 29/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,805.7400 28/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,210.0800 27/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,167.9400 26/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,265.1800 25/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,205.6500 24/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,246.8000 22/03 3,172.0800 04/04

3,163.5800 21/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,126,3500 20/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,105.7700 19/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,107.4900 18/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,397.9800 17/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,423.4100 15/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,690.0200 14/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,162.6400 13/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,157.7900 12/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,149.6000 11/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,220.1700 10/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,266.6300 08/03 3,137.1700 21/03

3,216.9000 07/03 3,131.8000 07/03

3,133.3200 06/03 3,131.8000 07/03

3,099.9500 05/03 3,131.8000 07/03

3,114.5200 04/03 3,131.8000 07/03

3,192.3900 03/03 3,131.8000 07/03

3,298.4500 01/03 3,131.8000 07/03

Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in)

