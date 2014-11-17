Nov 17 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,400.5200 31/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,341.2400 30/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,329.0800 29/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,338.0200 28/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,347.9100 27/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,682.1100 25/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,703.9800 24/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,700.7800 23/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,705.2600 22/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,352.0100 21/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,354.4600 20/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,395.8900 18/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,339.2000 17/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,282.5700 16/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,647.7900 15/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,621.4700 14/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,267.2600 13/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,355.8600 11/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,326.0500 10/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,284.5300 09/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,274.5900 08/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,304.0200 07/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,457.2400 06/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,455.8300 04/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,466.6600 03/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 02/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 01/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,382.0900 30/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,369.9100 29/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,463.2900 27/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,379.3900 26/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,323.8400 25/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,308.9000 24/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,311.6600 23/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,331.8300 22/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,397.0500 20/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,363.4700 19/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.4500 18/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,270.1900 17/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,294.5700 16/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,383.3500 15/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,344.3400 13/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,351.4100 12/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,288.5600 11/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,290.9600 10/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,311.6300 09/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,280.3600 08/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,334.5900 06/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.3100 05/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,240.2600 04/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,241.1100 03/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,256.8800 02/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,245.3400 01/09 3,286.7500 05/09 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)