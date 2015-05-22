May 22 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05 3,983.2800 30/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,672.6600 29/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,662.9100 28/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,647.0600 27/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,710.9700 25/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,732.3700 24/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,603.3200 23/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,644.0100 22/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,703.2100 21/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,657.9700 20/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,645.9700 18/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,598.7700 17/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,504.7000 16/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,578.7500 15/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,527.7400 14/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 13/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 11/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,521.2000 10/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,493.4300 09/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,466.6900 08/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,489.4000 07/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,500.2000 06/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,819.9200 04/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,682.1200 03/04 3,507.7600 03/04 3,678.9500 02/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,398.8700 01/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,396.7900 31/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,952.6700 30/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,513.4600 28/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,573.6900 27/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,497.3600 26/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,498.3000 25/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,465.0300 24/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,507.8500 23/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,582.1500 21/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,730.8700 20/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.6900 19/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,459.8500 18/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,472.1800 17/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,463.9700 16/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,475.0100 14/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,602.7900 13/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,480.5300 12/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.4100 11/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,529.4800 10/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,471.3600 09/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.1500 07/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,666.0600 06/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,676.8600 05/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,424.7700 04/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,428.7000 03/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,507.2300 02/03 3,458.1000 06/03 * Source text: (bit.ly/1HyhImg) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)