BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 25 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,403.3600 20/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,373.1300 19/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,374.9400 18/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,353.3400 17/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,407.4300 15/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,368.0500 14/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,293.1500 13/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,342.6800 12/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,400.5200 31/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,341.2400 30/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,329.0800 29/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,338.0200 28/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,347.9100 27/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,682.1100 25/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,703.9800 24/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,700.7800 23/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,705.2600 22/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,352.0100 21/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,354.4600 20/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,395.8900 18/10 3,382.5400 31/10 3,339.2000 17/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,282.5700 16/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,647.7900 15/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,621.4700 14/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,267.2600 13/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,355.8600 11/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,326.0500 10/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,284.5300 09/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,274.5900 08/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,304.0200 07/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,457.2400 06/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,455.8300 04/10 3,302.8600 17/10 3,466.6600 03/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 02/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,469.7300 01/10 3,323.4100 03/10 3,382.0900 30/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,369.9100 29/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,463.2900 27/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,379.3900 26/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,323.8400 25/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,308.9000 24/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,311.6600 23/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,331.8300 22/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,397.0500 20/09 3,323.4100 03/10 3,363.4700 19/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.4500 18/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,270.1900 17/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,294.5700 16/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,383.3500 15/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,344.3400 13/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,351.4100 12/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,288.5600 11/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,290.9600 10/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,311.6300 09/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,280.3600 08/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,334.5900 06/09 3,283.0100 19/09 3,324.3100 05/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,240.2600 04/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,241.1100 03/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,256.8800 02/09 3,286.7500 05/09 3,245.3400 01/09 3,286.7500 05/09 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.