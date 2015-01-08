Jan 8 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,463.7100 31/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,401.3900 30/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,381.1900 29/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,500.0900 27/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,458.6200 26/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 25/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 24/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,386.2200 23/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,387.6000 22/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,448.7800 20/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,444.0300 19/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,417.2300 18/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,408.1500 17/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,353.9800 16/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,524.4300 15/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,416.4300 13/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,473.8200 12/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,364.4600 11/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,357.1000 10/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,333.4600 09/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,334.9100 08/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,391.0100 06/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,503.9700 05/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,325.9900 04/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,330.6400 03/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,323.9200 02/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,379.9200 01/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,537.5900 29/11 3,349.6100 12/12 3,498.4300 28/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,457.0100 27/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,404.0300 26/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,442.8600 25/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,355.2400 24/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,410.9900 22/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,390.0900 21/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,403.3600 20/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,373.1300 19/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,374.9400 18/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,353.3400 17/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,407.4300 15/11 3,364.8400 28/11 3,368.0500 14/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,293.1500 13/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,342.6800 12/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11 3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)