UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 28 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)
3,423.7600 22/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,435.3300 21/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,402.4000 20/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,415.4300 19/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,451.4500 17/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,439.0900 16/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,412.3100 15/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,412.5500 14/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,408.8600 13/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,383.9200 12/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,445.4200 10/01 3,392.1800 23/01
3,417.8600 09/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,350.5500 08/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,352.7500 07/01 3,352.7500 09/01
3,370.8200 06/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,343.5400 05/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,485.5800 03/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01
3,463.7100 31/12 3,373.0700 09/01
3,401.3900 30/12 3,373.0700 09/01
3,381.1900 29/12 3,373.0700 09/01
3,500.0900 27/12 3,373.0700 09/01
3,458.6200 26/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,427.1300 25/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,427.1300 24/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,386.2200 23/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,387.6000 22/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,448.7800 20/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,444.0300 19/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,417.2300 18/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,408.1500 17/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,353.9800 16/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,524.4300 15/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,416.4300 13/12 3,380.5800 26/12
3,473.8200 12/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,364.4600 11/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,357.1000 10/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,333.4600 09/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,334.9100 08/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,391.0100 06/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,503.9700 05/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,325.9900 04/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,330.6400 03/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,323.9200 02/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,379.9200 01/12 3,349.6100 12/12
3,537.5900 29/11 3,349.6100 12/12
3,498.4300 28/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,457.0100 27/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,404.0300 26/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,442.8600 25/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,355.2400 24/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,410.9900 22/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,390.0900 21/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,403.3600 20/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,373.1300 19/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,374.9400 18/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,353.3400 17/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,407.4300 15/11 3,364.8400 28/11
3,368.0500 14/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,293.1500 13/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,342.6800 12/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11
3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
May 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 24.6 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction