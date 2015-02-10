Feb 10 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,377.3500 05/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,385.1600 04/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,382.6600 03/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,422.2000 02/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,519.9200 31/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,421.4500 30/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,405.7000 29/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,435.9800 28/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,416.6600 27/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,574.3400 26/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,574.3400 24/01 3,417,6300 06/02 3,486.9000 23/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,423.7600 22/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,435.3300 21/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,402.4000 20/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,415.4300 19/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,451.4500 17/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,439.0900 16/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,412.3100 15/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,412.5500 14/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,408.8600 13/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,383.9200 12/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,445.4200 10/01 3,392.1800 23/01 3,417.8600 09/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,350.5500 08/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,352.7500 07/01 3,352.7500 09/01 3,370.8200 06/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,343.5400 05/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,485.5800 03/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,398.4200 02/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,426.7300 01/01 3,373.0700 09/01 3,463.7100 31/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,401.3900 30/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,381.1900 29/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,500.0900 27/12 3,373.0700 09/01 3,458.6200 26/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 25/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,427.1300 24/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,386.2200 23/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,387.6000 22/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,448.7800 20/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,444.0300 19/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,417.2300 18/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,408.1500 17/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,353.9800 16/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,524.4300 15/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,416.4300 13/12 3,380.5800 26/12 3,473.8200 12/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,364.4600 11/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,357.1000 10/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,333.4600 09/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,334.9100 08/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,391.0100 06/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,503.9700 05/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,325.9900 04/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,330.6400 03/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,323.9200 02/12 3,349.6100 12/12 3,379.9200 01/12 3,349.6100 12/12 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)