April 27 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,644.0100 22/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,703.2100 21/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,657.9700 20/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,645.9700 18/04 3,649.3600 01/05 3,598.7700 17/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,504.7000 16/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,578.7500 15/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,527.7400 14/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 13/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,533.8500 11/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,521.2000 10/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,493.4300 09/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,466.6900 08/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,489.4000 07/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,500.2000 06/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,819.9200 04/04 3,507.5500 17/04 3,682.1200 03/04 3,507.7600 03/04 3,678.9500 02/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,398.8700 01/04 3,507.7600 03/04 4,396.7900 31/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,952.6700 30/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,513.4600 28/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,573.6900 27/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,497.3600 26/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,498.3000 25/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,465.0300 24/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,507.8500 23/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,582.1500 21/03 3,507.7600 03/04 3,730.8700 20/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.6900 19/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,459.8500 18/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,472.1800 17/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,463.9700 16/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,475.0100 14/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,602.7900 13/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,480.5300 12/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.4100 11/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,529.4800 10/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,471.3600 09/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,460.1500 07/03 3,459.3800 20/03 3,666.0600 06/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,676.8600 05/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,424.7700 04/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,428.7000 03/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,507.2300 02/03 3,458.1000 06/03 3,539.0000 28/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,596.2700 27/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,496.5500 26/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,562.5800 25/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,497.3800 24/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,476.5900 23/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,447.1100 21/02 3,458.1000 06/03 3,433.2200 20/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,704.9200 19/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,617.2500 17/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,617.0300 16/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,506.4400 14/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,488.3400 13/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,412.7000 12/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,372.2600 11/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,384.4500 10/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,427.2700 09/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,406.0000 07/02 3,422.2500 20/02 3,632.4200 06/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,377.3500 05/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,385.1600 04/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,382.6600 03/02 3,417,6300 06/02 3,422.2000 02/02 3,417,6300 06/02 * Source text: (bit.ly/1dij5IC) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)