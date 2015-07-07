July 7 BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees) 3,659.6100 02/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,591.0100 01/07 3,576.9900 10/07 3,711.9400 30/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,608.9300 29/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,661.6200 27/06 3,576.9900 10/07 3,652.2700 26/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,606.2800 25/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,601.3800 24/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,619.3800 23/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,572.1500 22/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,615.9800 20/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,678.1400 19/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,577.4600 18/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,595.6700 17/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,610.8000 16/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,611.7400 15/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,691.5800 13/06 3,583.9600 26/06 3,616.9300 12/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,577.2200 11/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,606.8400 10/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,607.2100 09/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,536.9000 08/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,538.6500 06/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,552.8900 05/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,539.3400 04/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,549.1200 03/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,626.3100 01/06 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.3200 31/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,691.5800 30/05 3,554.4400 12/06 3,709.0000 29/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,637.1200 28/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,642.5400 27/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,667.9400 26/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,611.9800 25/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,661.9600 23/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.4500 22/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,577.9200 21/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,653.3100 20/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,616.5200 19/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,567.1300 18/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,614.9500 16/05 3,591.4500 29/05 3,605.3700 15/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,513.9900 14/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,506.4500 13/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,552.8200 12/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,504.2700 11/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,550.1800 09/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,541.7100 08/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,505.6900 07/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,515.3500 06/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,544.4900 05/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,846.4500 04/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3,861.7500 02/05 3,543.1600 15/05 3.986,7100 01/05 3,649.3600 01/05 * Source text: (bit.ly/1ClU9f7) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)