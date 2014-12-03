Dec 3 COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH AS ON AVG DAILY CASH FORTNIGHT BALANCES WITH RBI DATE RESERVE REQUIREMENT ENDING (billion rupees) (billion rupees)

3,498.4300 28/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,457.0100 27/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,404.0300 26/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,442.8600 25/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,355.2400 24/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,410.9900 22/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,390.0900 21/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,403.3600 20/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,373.1300 19/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,374.9400 18/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,353.3400 17/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,407.4300 15/11 3,364.8400 28/11

3,368.0500 14/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,293.1500 13/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,342.6800 12/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,298.6700 11/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,306.2000 10/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,385.4900 08/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,375.5400 07/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,552.9400 06/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,537.8300 05/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,394.9600 04/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,390.7800 03/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,508.2500 01/11 3,332.9400 14/11

3,400.5200 31/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,341.2400 30/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,329.0800 29/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,338.0200 28/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,347.9100 27/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,682.1100 25/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,703.9800 24/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,700.7800 23/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,705.2600 22/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,352.0100 21/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,354.4600 20/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,395.8900 18/10 3,382.5400 31/10

3,339.2000 17/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,282.5700 16/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,647.7900 15/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,621.4700 14/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,267.2600 13/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,355.8600 11/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,326.0500 10/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,284.5300 09/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,274.5900 08/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,304.0200 07/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,457.2400 06/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,455.8300 04/10 3,302.8600 17/10

3,466.6600 03/10 3,323.4100 03/10

3,469.7300 02/10 3,323.4100 03/10

3,469.7300 01/10 3,323.4100 03/10 (Reportig by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)