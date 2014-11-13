MUMBAI Nov 13 The Reserve Bank of India's
proposed final guidelines on starting payment banks - meant to
serve smaller businesses and lower income households - are
likely by the end of the month, central bank governor Raghuram
Rajan said on Thursday.
Rajan, during a speech in Mumbai, said the final proposal
for establishing payment banks was with the finance ministry for
feedback, and said he expected to call for applications for
potential payments banks by the end of the month.
In July the central bank had issued draft guidelines on
payment banks, which are meant to target the needs of
under-banked segments such as small businesses, low income
households, and farmers.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)