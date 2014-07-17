MUMBAI, July 17 India's central bank on Thursday
issued draft guidelines for setting up payments banks and small
banks aimed at expanding banking services to small businesses
and poor households.
A committee appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had
proposed in January the formation of such banks to enhance
banking services in a country where about half of the households
are outside the banking system.
The central bank said the minimum capital requirement for
both payments banks and small banks would be 1 billion rupees
($16.6 million), out of which promoters would have to contribute
at least 40 percent while setting up the bank.
The RBI has asked for public comments on the draft rules by
Aug. 28.
For the draft rules, see (bit.ly/UdIhpT)
($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)