KOLKATA, India Dec 10 Reserve Bank of India
Deputy Governor SS Mundra said on Wednesday the central bank
would have room to cut interest rates should factors leading to
lower inflation continue.
The comments come ahead of consumer inflation data due on
Friday. The RBI held interest rates steady earlier this month,
but said it could ease monetary policy early next year.
Mundra also said the central bank would grant licences to
so-called payment banks by March or April after releasing the
final guidelines for applications last month.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)