MUMBAI Feb 5 The Reserve Bank of India
announced a framework for banks to maintain a countercyclical
buffer in the form of common equity tier I capital, in a bid to
ensure streamlined flow of credit in times of stress.
However, maintenance of the buffer is not required now even
as the framework kicks in with immediate effect, the RBI release
stated.
The RBI said the buffer may vary from zero to 2.5 percent of
the total risk weighted assets of banks.
For the full circular, please see: bit.ly/1F9cuIQ
