KOLKATA, India Dec 11 The Reserve Bank of India
will examine how the country's banks are using provisions they
were given to help tackle a crippling bad debt burden, governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Friday.
India's banks, grappling with more than $110 billion of
stressed loans, are facing criticism over their use of one of
the most high profile tools offered to the sector by the RBI -
strategic debt estructuring (SDR), which helps banks swap unpaid
debt for majority control.
Crucially, SDR allows debt in the process to be classed as
"standard", without extra provisions or writedowns, for 18
months.
"We have spent much of the last few quarters creating a
variety of bank powers to deal with stressed assets. SDR is just
one of them," Rajan said.
"Having given those powers, we are now looking at how those
powers are implemented."
